The Mississippi Lottery listed several winners from Northeast Mississippi in recent weeks, and one big winner is from Smithville.
Lottery winners can choose to stay anonymous or can reveal themselves.
The latest from the Mississippi Lottery Corp.'s list of area winners:
• A Smithville man won $100,000 on a winning Mississippi Blues scratch-off game purchased at T-Mart #12 in Smithville. His winning number was revealed as he scratched off the last box.
• A Starkville woman won $3,000 on a winning 3 Times Lucky scratch-off game purchased at the Scooba Junction in Scooba. It was the first Mississippi Lottery ticket she has ever purchased.
• Melissa M. from Tupelo won $2,000 from her winning Fast 50s scratch-off purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on Main Street in Tupelo.
• An Oxford man won $2,000 from Money Bags scratch-off game purchased at Skymart Grocery in Oxford.
• Alive R. of Bruce stopped at the T.N.T Supermarket in Bruce and purchased the Money Bags scratch-off game and won $2,000.