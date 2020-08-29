SMITHVILLE SEMINOLES
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-1A
2019 record: 8-3, 5-3 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Chad Collums (1st year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Blake Williams, Sr., LB
• Has piled up 177 tackles over last two seasons, will also play a variety of roles on offense.
Chandler Woodham, Jr., LB
• Led the defense with 115 tackles and five forced fumbles.
Dayton Hitt, Sr., DL/OL
• Finished with 52 tackles, two sacks and three fumble recoveries as a junior.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Chad Collums led Smithville to a pair of back-to-back North half appearances in his first stint as the Seminoles’ head coach. He has spent the last three seasons as head coach at Raleigh.
OFFENSE
The Seminoles lost a host of skill players from last year’s seniors that included a quarterback, running back and five wide receivers.
Tyler Lann (Jr.) steps into the starting quarterback role this season.
Dylan Christian (Jr.) saw time in the backfield last season and could see the majority of the carries this year.
Smithville will have a whole new group of wide receivers, which could include Ben Frederick (Fr.), Jake Jarrett (Jr.), Ryan Christian (Jr.) and Fabian Sproulls (Jr.).
All but one starter returns on the line with Drew Gideon (Jr.) at center, C.J. Hallman (Sr.) and Bo Harlow (Jr.) at guards and Dayton Hitt (Sr.) and Dayton Hipps (Jr.) at tackle.
DEFENSE
Blake Williams (Sr.) on the outside and Chandler Woodham (Jr.) on the inside make the linebacking group the strength of the unit. Hipps, Sproulls and Ryan Christian are also starters there.
Hitt can move around to any position on the line and will be joined there by Cayden Reeder (Jr.) and Gable Estis (Jr.).
The secondary will be all new starters with Frederick and Dylan Christian starting at safety with Jarrett and Presley Keebler (Sr.) starting at cornerback.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Lann also handles kicking and punting duties. Dylan Christian, Ryan Christian and Conner Dabbs can all return kicks.
X-FACTOR
Smithville lost all its skill players from last season, so a quick development of those positions will be key. Defense should be a strength with Williams, Woodham and Hitt among others returning on the line and at linebacker.
COACH SPEAK
“If I was on the outside looking in and I saw the type of kids that Smithville lost last year, I would probably be saying we could struggle, but with what we have seen so far this summer, I feel like we have a good chance of having another good year.” – Chad Collums
Melissa Meador