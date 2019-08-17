Smithville Seminoles
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-1A
2018 record: 11-4, 8-0 (lost in North final)
Head coach: Michael Campbell (3rd year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Octavion Miller, QB/FS, Sr.
• Passed and rushed for over 1,000 yards in his first season as a starter.
J.D. Strevel, DL/OL, Sr.
• 6-foot-5, 320-pound tackle who moves fast for a big guy.
Jordan Wardlaw, LB/WR, Sr.
• Piled up 95 tackles, 7 sacks and 3 fumble recoveries last season.
COACHING ‘EM UP
Smithville native Ben Spann has joined Michael Campbell’s staff to coach the defensive line.
OFFENSE
Quarterback Octavion Miller (Sr.) and running back Jabril Smith (Sr.) combined to rush for 2,415 yards and 38 TDs last season.
Five seniors return at wide receiver in Jamarcus Walton, Beau Stevens, Landon McMellon, Will Reeves and Dyllan Moffett.
The Seminoles lost three starters on the line, but Dayton Hipps (So.) is a returning starter. Dayton Hitt (Jr.) also starts at tackle, with C.J. Hallman (Jr.) and Cameron Payne (Sr.) at the guard spots. Bo Harlow (So.) and Drew Gideon (So.) are competing at center.
DEFENSE
J.D. Strevel (Sr.) will start at nose, and Campbell plans to rotate the other spots on the line.
Jordan Wardlaw (Sr.) and Blake Williams (Jr.) both return at outside linebacker, where they combined for 167 tackles and 14 sacks. Layne Williams and Tucker Hood are big losses at middle linebacker, but Chandler Woodham (So.) and Ryan Christian (So.) expect to fill in there.
The secondary is mostly returning starters with Moffett and Reeves at corner and Smith at strong safety. McMellon, Dylan Christian (So.) and Taylor Tipton (Sr.) will rotate at free safety.
SPECIAL TEAMS
McMellon returns to handle kicking duties and is also a threat on returns along with Moffett and Reeves.
Tyler Lann (So.) will work at punting, with Reeves and Woodham working on long snapping.
X-FACTOR
The Noles have seven experienced seniors at the skill positions but need a young offensive line to develop in front of them.
COACH SPEAK
“Having skill guys back that really know the system, it makes it easy for us, and we just have to fine-tune it.” – Michael Campbell