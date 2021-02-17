The Old Man stomped mud and ice from his boots. He shook one cold-numbed hand as he stepped back inside while, in the other, he carried the big, white enameled pan my
grandmother used for shelling peas, the one he and I used for rinsing dressed fish.
Today, it was heaped with snow.
In the kitchen, the Old Man mixed snow with milk, sugar and a scandalous pour of my grandmother’s vanilla extract. He stirred this thoroughly and doled it into cereal bowls, then greedily we tucked in.
When the forecast the afternoon before had begun mentioning snow, he started talking about snow cream with an enthusiasm that rivaled Christmas. Though he rarely discussed his own childhood in any respect, his memories of snow cream made him smile in a way thoughts of the past rarely did.
His talk conjured expectations of fantastic flavors lost to the cruel mists of time, of a texture so wonderful it called him back across three quarters of a century with ease.
It’s amazing how quickly our illusions can disappear. In this case, mine went away with the scoop of a single spoon.
It wasn’t bad, exactly, it just wasn’t good. The result was most reminiscent of a product called ice milk, a “dessert” that was sometimes served in the elementary school cafeteria. It was more sweet than not, its flavor was vanilla. That’s about it. It was a bowl of seasoned sleet. I ate a second bite just to confirm what I’d learned with the first and found the result no different.
Across the table, the Old Man ate his snow cream with a rapturous expression, so happy his whole body was a smile.
“What do you think?” he asked me excitedly.
“Good!” I lied and forced a grin.
The Old Man was not fooled.
“I know I probably over-sold it,” he said. “You’ve got to remember, when I was your age, sweet treats were pretty far in between.”
“Years at a time apparently,” I said.
He laughed, then shoveled in another bite.
“Memory is a funny thing,” he said, “and it’s always interesting to see what we learn from it. You can see from your experience of mine how much better you have it now.”
I thought about that a bit.
“I don’t know,” I said. “If this was such a treat then, happiness must have been a lot easier to come by.”
“Nope,” he said. “Just the opposite. Just because it was a simpler time doesn’t mean it was better. Some things were but, for the most part, progress has been for the good.”
He clattered his spoon into an empty bowl.
“As proof of that,” he said, “look out in the outside freezer and get the box of regular ice cream. I’m ready for an upgrade.”