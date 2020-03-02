SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Three Mississippi State softball players picked up weekly honors from the SEC office on Monday
Chloe Malau’ulu (player), Annie Willis (pitcher) and Madisyn Kennedy (freshman) each shared honors with players from Auburn.
The Bulldogs lead the league in overall record (19-3) after six homefield wins in the Alex Wilcox Invitational. They closed the event Monday with a 6-0 win against UT Martin.
MSU will be home again this weekend for the four-team Bulldog Slamboree. SEC play begins March 13 with a visit from Kentucky.
Ole Miss: The Rebels (11-10) moved above .500 for the first time by sweeping the Ole Miss Classic and take a six-game winning streak into tonight’s home game against Central Arkansas.
SEC play for Ole Miss begins Friday with a trip to Missouri.
Blue Mountain
The Toppers (9-3) took three of four games at home over the weekend against conference foe Middle Georgia College.
In a 14-0 win on Saturday, Emaree Stone pitched a five-inning, five-hit shutout.
Blue Mountain will play four games at the Gulf Shores (Ala.) Invitational starting on Friday.
Junior colleges
ICC: The No. 12 Indians (9-3) split a pair of Friday games at Snead State and will open MACJC play on Friday at Mississippi Gulf Coast.
In a 12-6 win against Snead, freshman Ivy Watts (Tupelo) went 3 for 5 with six RBIs. She has 15 RBIs and is hitting .359 in 12 games.
Northeast: The Tigers play at Jackson (Tenn.) State on Wednesday in their first action since a win at Calhoun on Feb. 19. They’re set to open MACJC play at home on Friday against Hinds.