The Boy had grown up hunting rabbits, dove and squirrels, but the deer and other big game he saw were mostly confined to the pages of “Outdoor Life” or “Field & Stream,” magazines whose tales spoke of a sort of adventure travel solely the domain of dreams. When the gray light of day broke across the floor of the south Texas canyon where he sat alone, the buck in front of him was something from a myth, a magical creature from a world of scrub oak, low cactus and dry, alkali moonscape. He looked at it through binoculars for a long time.
On a morning long before, he’d followed the Old Man up and over one Mississippi hardwood ridge after another, then been deposited by a tree to sit and wait for a deer while the Old Man hunted on. On that and many hunts similar he’d seen nothing.
Years later, he’d carried a homemade climbing stand on his back, crossed the Noxubee River in the dark on an icy log, climbed high next to a slough and watched two does and a spike slip by. Until he was long grown, the only rack bucks he’d seen in person were on someone else’s wall.
November along the Rio Grande is a fine old time, with warm, sunny days and frigid nights. In the yard of the camp house where they slept, split pinyon pine and scrap cedar burned in a windblown ring of blackened rock. Blue quail whistled in the sunset. Turkeys roosted in the short trees that climbed the canyon walls.
Through the changeable hours that divided each end of night from brief, sunlit day, javelina scurried about, grubbing for roots and whatever chewable they could find.
Watched by a brilliant white-hot sun, hawks cruised high against the blue. Longbeards craned their necks tall as they hiked, as only Rios can, in wide, miles-broad circles that carried them on patrols of the near-desert, theirs for generations beyond counting. They watched for coyotes and bobcats, clucked and purred among themselves as they scratched through their sandy days.
On canyon floors that looked barren of anything to sustain life, whitetails thrived in glorious abundance. Like gold their food, evidently, was where they found it. Clearly they knew where to look.
The Boy pulled his coat zipper high and his knit hat low. As the rising sun smiled across south Texas sandstone, air heated by warm rock faces shoved up while that still in shadow fell. The wind they made whistled through the canyon and past the Boy, shoving and shivering the plywood stall where he hid.
In the growing light, visible distance stretched from inches to feet to yards. He swept the arroyo beneath him with glass once, then again. There was nothing, then there was a deer, then there was nothing again. He scanned the mesquite thicket and saw nothing. Then, at the next glance, there was a deer again. This time it stayed. It stood pointed toward him, its head down. Its antler tines were short but its beams swept wider than its hips.
He found it in his .30-30’s scope, thumbed the hammer back, slipped the safety off, took a deep breath and tightened his finger. The buck went down in its tracks, but the Boy sat in the little shack for a long time, letting the cold wind blow. His heart continued to race. The walk to his first buck was one he’d want to remember.
Kevin Tate is a freelance writer. Email kevinmtate@gmail.com.