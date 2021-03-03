Two of my Old Men and I had fished a red-hot crappie spot four days in a single week without difficulty. When I set out to guide my dad to it that Saturday, though, we had some competition.
When the Tenn-Tom Waterway opened for business in the mid 80s, two of my Old Men and I spent spring break of my sixth grade year catching a gluttonous embarrassment of crappie out of one particular hole about the size of a suburban bathroom. Leaving from the ramp at the Fulton lock on our first morning, we set out to explore the small scope of woods that, at the time, lay due west of the landing. On our third or fourth test spot, we happened upon a flooded honeysuckle thicket surrounded by big trees. The action we discovered was such that, for the next several days, we never fished anywhere else.
I wish now we had counted the crappie we caught and kept, but the figures would be disgraceful. There may have been a limit in those days but, if there was, we didn’t know about it. In our defense, I will say we weren’t game hogs, typically, and we ate every crumb and morsel of each fish we caught. And we caught a lot.
The woods we were in spanned several acres, but the spot we’d found holding fish was very small. Over the course of the day and the week, many other crappie fishermen happened by, but I didn’t see any fish being caught anywhere else in sight.
On the first day, the three of us were fishing from one 16-foot square-bottomed boat. It had two pedestal-style seats, one for each Old Man, and I sat on an ice chest in the middle. Fishing with crappie poles, we had to take care not to tangle one another’s line, the target area was that small.
The fish were in a dense honeysuckle snarl so thick, there was almost no way to pull a hook out without a fish on it. I must have broken off two dozen hooks or more. Even the Old Men each lost several. All the rest came out loaded with a crappie, though, which more than made it worthwhile.
After the first day, we packed a two-man Scamp along with our regular boat. Arriving at the hole, the Scamp, which was probably six feet long and four feet wide, would be launched by sliding it off of the main boat’s side rails. I could then use a trolling motor to approach the honeysuckle top from a gap in the trees on its opposite side. We were still fishing with our corks nearly touching, but it gave us enough elbow room to alternately land crappie and tie on fresh hooks. Trees protected all the rest of the hole and the water was too deep to wade.
My dad wanted to go with us, of course, but he suffered the inconvenience of full time employment and could not get free until the weekend. We didn’t dare mark the spot with anything, lest someone else find it so, in what was probably my first foray as any kind of guide, I set out to direct us to the location.
As we were unloading the boat at the ramp that Saturday morning, a guy we’d seen earlier in the week, and who’d seen us, was launching as well. He didn’t say anything but got his boat into the water right after we did, then roared past us heading for the patch of woods.
“He’s probably heading for the spot now,” my dad said, and I agreed he was right.
I didn’t watch exactly where the guy went, I was too focused on getting us where we needed to go, but he entered the woods a good bit to the south of my first landmark, so I let his presence slide from my mind. Sure enough, I was able to find the spot again. We clipped anchor lines for the main boat to tree branches fore and aft, then I slid the Scamp into the water and made to approach from the other side. As I motored out and around the thicket, I spied the guy coming through the woods as quickly as his trolling motor could possibly go. He was in a 20-foot Skeeter bass boat and, with the trolling motor humming, was cutting between trees like a wide receiver running on a kickoff return.
I had never had any kind of confrontation in the woods or on the water, but I knew the spot we were fishing was public and we had no right to claim it beyond simple dibs. I was 15 feet from where I needed to be when, at flank trolling motor speed, he closed within 30 yards. I decided my best move was to play it cool and act like I didn’t see him. I turned across his bow and puttered up into a gap at the fishing hole just wide enough to let my boat through.
He reversed his engine and veered off right before he would have run me down. Before that morning, I had never seen a bass boat climb a cypress stump, but his Skeeter was made just for that purpose it seems, so thoroughly did it rise to the challenge.
“Y’all gonna fish this hole again today?” he asked, red faced and sweating.
“I thought we might,” I said, trying not to laugh.
He spent the next hour fishing as close to us as he could get, but he’d have had to get in the boat with one of us to reach the spot where the crappie were, and we held him off in the end.
My dad and I caught another nice mess of fish that day, and I was proud of myself for having guided him to the spot.
“I’d have sat there all day even if we’d never got a bite,” my dad said later. “After he raced you to the spot and lost, watching him fume was as good as anything that could have happened next.”
All in all, I had to agree.