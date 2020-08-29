South Pontotoc Cougars
AT A GLANCE
Division: 2-4A
2019 Record: 1-10, 0-5 (no playoffs)
Head coach: Rod Cook (2nd year)
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Eli Allen, QB, Sr.
• Third-year starter; passed for 513 yards, 6 TDs.
P.J. Akers, OL, Sr.
• All-Division 2-4A selection; anchored offensive line that paved the way for 1,566 rushing yards.
Isaac Finley, DB/TE, Sr.
• Finished with 31 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 2 INTs; All-Division 2-4A first-team defense selection.
COACHING 'EM UP
Rod Cook added Bert Ashley to his staff as offensive coordinator in the offseason to inject some new tweaks to the offense.
OFFENSE
Veteran quarterback Eli Allen (Sr.) gives the Cougars a steady hand directing the attack. His top targets will be receiver Clayton Heatherly (Jr.) and tight end Isaac Finley (Sr.).
However, South's bread and butter is the running game. They bring back every starter, all seniors, along the offensive front – tackles Collin Tallent and Chase Foster, guards Brandon Flake and Tristan Kelly, and center P.J. Akers.
The Cougars have playmakers returning at running back. Kendalle Morphis (Sr.) is a speedy back who can break a long run at any time. Cody Stutsy (Jr.) and Quay Scott (Jr.) are physical runners.
DEFENSE
The unit kept South in a number of games last year. Along the front, the Cougars will look for production out of Kenneth Waters (Jr.), Eric Kuykendall (Sr.) and Zac Patterson (Jr.). Scott, Chase Long (Jr.) and Chandler Coker (Sr.) are slated for big roles at linebacker.
Finley will be a key part of the secondary, along with Heatherly.
SPECIAL TEAMS
The Cougars bring back experience in the kicking game. Noah Fleming was very effective as an eighth grader last year and has improved his craft. Allen will again handle the team's punting. Return duties will be an competition during fall camp.
X-FACTOR
South had an extremely young team last year during its first 4A season. The coaching staff sees maturation, but how that translates to the field remains to be seen.
COACH SPEAK
"Overall, I think our kids rose to occasion (playing in 4A) and didn't back down from it. I think they are looking forward to playing the same opponents this year and being more prepared for the task." – Rod Cook
Jonathan Wise