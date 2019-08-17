South Pontotoc Cougars
FAST FACTS
Division: 2-4A
2018 Record: 7-5, 2-3 (lost in 1st round of playoffs)
Head coach: Rod Cook (1st year)
3 PLAYERS TO WATCH
Eli Allen, QB, Jr.
• Passed for 852 yards, 12 TDs with 5 INTs as a first-year starter; QB rating was 92.0.
Kendalle Morphis, RB, So.
• Ran for 266 yards on 35 attempts, averaging 7.6 yards per carry.
Eli Brown, FB/LB, Sr.
• Recorded 367 rushing yards, 4 TDs and made 18 tackles on defense; set to play a big role at linebacker.
COACHING 'EM UP
First-year coach Rod Cook is very familiar with the players and the process by which the program saw a resurgence (22 wins over the last three seasons), having served as defensive coordinator under former coach Michael Bradley since 2014.
OFFENSE
Big things are expected from returning signal caller Eli Allen (Jr.). His top targets graduated, but Trequan Hallman (Jr.), Isaac Finley (Jr.), Gary Griffin (Sr.) and Clayton Heatherly (So.) are set to step in.
The team returns the most talent at running back, with Kendalle Morphis (So.), Eli Brown (Sr.) and Cody Stutsy (So.) all vying for carries.
The Cougars must replace, essentially, their entire offensive line. Brandon Flake (Jr.) and P.J. Akers (Jr.) are expected to lead the unit, with Chase Foster (Jr.), Nathan Hardin (Fr.) and Colin Tallent (Jr.) also set to be key players.
DEFENSE
The Cougars are tasked with replacing a number of multi-year starters from last season's stingy unit. Cook looks for defensive tackle Wesley Scott (Sr.) to have a strong season inside.
Brown will anchor the linebacking corps in the middle, with fellow two-way players Stutsy, Griffin and Finley also seeing time at linebacker. Hallman, Jacob Lewis (Jr.) and Baylor Griggs (So.) will be counted on in the secondary.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Allen will also be the team's punter. Placekicker and return duties are an ongoing competition.
X-FACTOR
The Cougars have been a very effective run-oriented team of late and return several capable backs. How fast their inexperienced offensive line matures will be a key factor.
COACH SPEAK
"They are ready for the challenge of moving up to 4A. We are going to be putting a lot of young kids on the field so they can get experience for the future." – Rod Cook