BRANDON • The South All-Stars were able to get just enough offensively as they got past the North All-Stars 16-10 in the 72nd Annual Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star Game on Saturday afternoon.
The South All-Stars snapped a two-game losing streak and now lead the all-time series 34-29-5.
“It was a huge honor to get to coach in the game, but most importantly hats off to Johnny Mims and the MAC to able to pull this thing off,” said North head coach Chris Cutcliffe of Oxford. “Players were an absolute joy to be around and fun to coach.”
Neither team generated much offense as the South All-Stars had 242 yards of total offense. The North All-Stars had 162 yards of offense, including just six yards rushing.
The North got on the board first on a 26-yard field goal from Warren Central’s Joshua Griffin with 4:30 left in the first quarter.
The South took a 7-3 lead with 11 seconds left in the second quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from West Jones’ Alan Follis to Taylorsville’s Tyrese Keyes.
The South extended its lead to 10-3 with 5:59 left in the third quarter on a 29-yard field goal by Gulfport’s Tres Ladner.
Oak Grove’s Courtland Harris capped the scoring for the South with a 6-yard touchdown run with 1:34 left in the third quarter to extend the South’s lead to 16-3.
The North cut the lead to 16-10 on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Tupelo’s Jake Weir to Hernando’s Reid Flanagan with 6:46 left in the fourth quarter.
Weir had 105 yards passing with the touchdown and was named the North’s Offensive MVP.
“It was a lot of fun playing in this game and opportunity to play my last high school game here. Not many get to play in a game like this,” Weir said. “We started off slow then we started clicking as the game went just didn’t finish out.”
East Webster’s Steven Betts was named the North’s Defensive MVP.