TUPELO • Christy McBrayer’s one-woman comedy play, “Southern Fried Chickie,” has played in major cities across the country. But for the first time, the show comes home to Lee County for a good cause.
“Southern Fried Chickie,” starring the Saltillo native, will be performed at 7:30 Friday night in Tupelo’s Link Centre Concert Hall. It’s a benefit for the Dr. R.B. Robison Educational Resource Center in Saltillo.
“When they approached me about the fundraiser, it was an absolute no-brainer that this had to be done,” McBrayer said.
“Southern Fried Chickie” is a comedy about McBrayer’s prodigal trip from Hollywood back home to Mississippi. She plays 10 characters of family and friends in a series of sketches.
The play made its Mississippi debut earlier this year in Baldwyn’s Claude Gentry Theatre. Friday’s performance will be the first for “Southern Fried Chickie” in McBrayer’s home county.
The Dr. R.B. Robison Educational Resource Center provides tutoring services for local children in grades K-12. It is named in honor of Robison, who spent 53 years caring for the residents in the Saltillo area. Robison died in 2017, and his medical clinic on Mobile Street was converted into the resource center.
“We’d like to add more opportunities for more students to receive tutoring,” said Rud Robison Jr., Dr. Robison’s son.
Supporting a local education program is important to McBrayer. Her father, Danny McBrayer, was a long-time educator in Saltillo and Lee County schools.
The performance is also a way to show her appreciation to the people who supported her - especially the center namesake, the Robison family, and former Saltillo mayor W.K. Webb and his wife, Jewell.
“I love where I come from and I’m so happy to be back,” McBrayer said. “And to do this benefit for the future of Saltillo and Lee County in the name of an amazing man and these two families who laid a platform for me in everything I’ve been able to do, it is so important to me.”
Rud Robison Jr. said he likes McBrayer’s eagerness to do the benefit.
“I’ve known Christy since she was a small child. Her father and I have been friends for many, many years,” he said. “I’m glad she’s willing to provide her talents to assist with this fundraiser.”
McBrayer has taken “Southern Fried Chickie” to cities like Los Angeles, New Orleans, Dallas, Austin and Roanoke. In each show, she’s backed by a group of musicians.
For her Tupelo appearance, McBrayer will have a band made up of local musicians Eric Stogner, Kathy Gusmus-Brown and Chance Moore performing with her.
“This band (Stogner, Gusmus-Brown and Moore) is the dream team for ‘Southern Fried Chickie’,” she said. “Not only are they talented musicians, but they get it. They get what the show is about.”
McBrayer can’t wait to bring “Southern Fried Chickie” to the Tupelo stage.
“We hope people will be clapping and singing and very joyous about our community,” she said.
Advance tickets are $25 and are available through Eventbrite.com. Tickets at the door are $30.
