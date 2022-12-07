sg20221205_horizontal.jpg

Individual flowers of the blue butterfly plant are small with pale blue lobes with a single darker lobe. The prominent stamens and pistil resemble a butterfly’s antennae.

 Gary Bachman I MSU Extension

This fall and winter, I’ve been going back to look at some of my really, really favorite plants that I’ve talked about over the years as host of Southern Gardening with the Mississippi State University Extension Service.

Newsletters

dillon.barnes@journalinc.com

Recommended for you