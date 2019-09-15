Southern Miss piled up a lot of gaudy offensive numbers in Saturday night’s 47-42 win at Troy as receiver Quez Watkins played his first game of the fall.
Junior quarterback Jack Abraham (Oxford) completed 28 of 36 passes for a career-best 463 yards and two touchdowns – both to Watkins (64, 19), a junior who finished with seven catches for 209 yards.
Sophomore Jaylond Adams got into the act, too, with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown that was his second TD return of the season. He also snagged 11 catches for 180 yards, both career highs.
The Golden Eagles (2-1) will visit No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.