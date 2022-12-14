He had gotten a Daisy Red Ryder BB gun for his ninth Christmas six months ago, and in the summer of his 10th year in 1953 it had been well cared for and was still his pride and joy. He had played with homemade slingshots and bows and arrows for several years, but now he had a real instrument with which to gratify his natural and overpowering hunting instincts. He regularly practiced with that air rifle until he could hit a handful of soft drink bottle caps at a distance of 40 feet with hardly a miss.

Newsletters

BJ Laney writes a monthly column for The Itawamba County Times. 

General Manager, Monroe Journal & Itawamba Times

Harvey serves as the General Manager of the Monroe Journal and Itawamba Times.

