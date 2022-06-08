For all my born days, I have heard pastors say “Today's sermon is one that I was 'led' to preach.” I must say that I was first 'led' into the composition of this month's submission by a very special friend and local Methodist circuit preacher, 'Doc' Shelton, who recently requested that I write an article about 'poke sallet.' As an aside, Doc and I are actually planning on writing a book together soon. The working title is 'Doc and Doc: Tickling Your Funny Bone in Tippah County.'
Only a few days after Doc and I swapped some tall tales, I was once again 'led' in this poke sallet direction. I was looking at the horses over in the pasture in Whittentown. My elder son, Jesse Williams, pointed out a huge eruption of wild poke weed where my Daddy's barn had once stood. He wanted to learn exactly how his Granny used to cook poke sallet and wanted me to convince his wife, Hope, that eating it was not a deadly proposition. I recollected Mother's efforts each spring, and then gathered some of the young leaves and shoots that I had been taught were best for cooking purposes. Jesse and I remembered enjoying her delicious 'sauteed poke sallet and eggs,' but Hope appeared to remain totally unconvinced.
One of Jesse's favorite country songs is Hank Williams, Jr's. 1981 classic, “A Country Boy Can Survive” and he tries his best to live true to that anthem of rural self-sufficiency and learning “to live off the land.” I have always jokingly told Jesse that he was born 100 years too late, but that may not be such a bad thing when you think of the possibilities we all face these days.
Thinking of the recent jacked-up prices and shortages for building materials, food and fuel, I began doing a little informal research on poke sallet and copied information and recipes to send the kids – after all, if you find it on the Internet, it must be the gospel truth!
Cooking poke sallet is just one of the many ways that po' folks in the South have managed to feed their families for a couple of centuries. Mother didn't cook it because we didn't have other things to eat, but because it was a tasty tradition that had been passed down to her from her hardscrabble ancestors and was touted as a veritable spring tonic – along with some sassafras tea, she said it would “purify the blood.”
Pokeweed (Phytolacca americana) is a large handsome wild plant, native to America that may grow up to 10 feet tall in disturbed soil. The leaves and stems are large, and often red-tinged. Older stalks are a vivid purple red. Later in the summer, drooping white flowers give way to shining, dark wine-red berries at maturity.
Although poke is most closely associated with the American South, it grows as far north as Minnesota and can also be found in the Southwest. References to the pokeweed are to be found in the writings of Eudora Welty and Walt Whitman.
The word “poke” is believed to have its origin from the Native American Algonquin word “pocan,” which translated loosely meant 'blood' or 'dye,' which was their most important use of the plant's magenta berries which conveyed an inky red stain to skin, leather, or fabric fibers. They even used the poke berries to make a botanical paint to decorate their horses.
Dolly Parton once said that she used crushed poke berries as a make-do lipstick when her parents forbade her to wear make-up.
Poke's history reminds us that it can be a healthful plant or a health hazard. In our Appalachian past, a concocted salve of poke root, sulfur and lard were applied to skin inflicted with scabies (AKA-the '7 year itch'). Over time, pokeweed was used in various methodologies to treat common ailments such as thrush and whooping cough. Poke poultices have been used to treat rheumatism, bruises, sprained ankles and were even said to remove “bewitchment.”
Poke sallet as a food source has been touted to “thicken the blood.” You may rightfully ask why one would want to thicken their blood. In the old days, “thin blood” was a regional term for anemia, a common ailment that plagued the impoverished South. Pokeweed draws extremely high amounts of iron from the clay soil it loves to grow in; so folks got that one right for sure. Eating a lot of properly prepared poke sallet in the spring would certainly have been helpful in treating iron deficiency anemia.
In other interesting poke history, political supporters of our 11th president, James K. Polk of Tennessee, wore twigs of pokeweed on their lapels during his 1845 campaign. Also, during the Civil War, soldiers used pokeberry ink to write letters home from the battlefields.
Not surprisingly, a plant that was widely recognized as a potential poison had associations with black magic and witchcraft. One source cited that the way to kill a wicked witch was to shoot her with a blast from a shotgun loaded with poke berries!
As far as poke health hazards are concerned, well, the risks are quite real for the uninitiated. The plant itself is potentially toxic when mature, the berries and roots are downright poisonous to humans and most livestock. (That is why you find the large untouched bushes of it in your pasture.) For some reasons, it doesn't harm birds who love the berries and gleefully consume them and thus spread the poke seed around.
Potential side effects of consuming pokeweed berries, stalks, or roots include stomach cramps, vomiting, weakness, or seizures. Make no mistake, this stuff could kill you if you ate enough of it.
But, enough of that discussion. Done correctly, cooked poke sallet is downright delicious. Remember, too, that the dish is correctly spelled 'sallet,' which is the Old English form of the word 'salad.'
It was amazing to learn that poke sallet greens were once commercially canned and sold beginning in the mid-1900's. Arkansas' Allen Canning Company produced store-bought “Poke Salet,” (yet another alternative spelling), with their label proudly proclaiming that the product was “organically grown.” With sales down and difficulty procuring enough poke to make a profit, the Allen Company stopped canning the greens in 2000.
This dish was brought to public attention in 1969 by songwriter Tony Joe White who acquainted us with a Louisiana girl named “Polk Salad Annie.”
“Every day before suppertime, she'd go down by the truck patch
And pick her a mess of polk salad and carry it home in a tow sack.”
The 1970 version of it brought poke to even wider attention when Elvis did his usual bump and grind to it in his 'Live at Las Vegas' concert. (Both these versions of “Polk Salad Annie” can readily be enjoyed on YouTube.)
The 2022 “Poke Sallet Festival” in Arab, Alabama, just ended a couple of weeks ago. At the time of this writing, the famed Harlan County, Kentucky Poke Festival, is rocking and rolling. Several springtime Poke Festivals are to be found throughout the South attracting thousands of attendees, in towns such as Blanchard, Louisiana, and Gainesboro, Tennessee.
Believe it or not, you can find a world of poke sallet recipes on the Internet, but I only need one. Without further ado, here is the way Granny South would tell you how to fix up a mess of poke sallet with her rule of threes:
“In the spring of course, when the young greens first poke out of the ground, gather a good many tender shoots, say 6-8 inches high. Wash these leaves and tender stems, then put them in a stewer with enough water to cover and 'parboil' them for about 15 minutes. Then drain that water off, rinse your greens, and repeat two more times.
In the third go round, make sure they are tender and put a little salt on them after you drain the last time.
Set aside, and get out your black iron skillet, and fry up at least three strips of bacon (streak-o'lean, or fatback enough to produce about three tablespoons of grease) until they are crisp. Take the meat out and set aside.
Next, put some chopped onions (as much or as little as you want) and cook them in your bacon grease until tender. Then, stir your poke greens into the bacon grease and onion mixture.
Beat up three hen eggs, and then stir and scramble them into your poke greens. If you want to, you can crumble your bacon on the top when you serve it, and be sure you have some pepper sauce on the table because a lot of people like to dash that on poke sallet. Well, that's the way we've always done it.”
The final stimulus to write about poke sallet came when I was chatting with my patient, Lula Belle Sides, as we stood together lamenting prices in the grocery store aisle. She said she had been gathering poke greens and putting serving-size bags in her deep freeze. She promised that the next time she was in the clinic she would share some with me. And the sweet lady did just that! She brought two ready frozen and de-toxed “real messes” of it for me to enjoy. Yeah, Lula Belle remembered what Tony Joe White told us back in 1969 and she “socked a little poke sallet to me.”
Now you know more about poke sallet than you ever dreamed possible. So, go out there, Annie. And as always, remember to 'be safe.'