On Friday, we closed the voting in the Best of Pontotoc with over 9,600 votes cast. We have tallied the votes and Angie will be out contacting the winners and giving out the certificates.
I think every business in Pontotoc had votes cast for them, but there is only one winner in each category.
We will publish a complete list of winners in a special section on September 30.
I would like to thank everyone for taking the time to cast a vote for their favorite business or person.
School has started back and it looks like high school sports is going to happen. I have been hearing the band practice and I am sure the cheerleaders are getting ready to take the field with the team.
Volleyball, Cross Country, and Swimming are all getting ready for competition.
We will be publishing the Fall Sports magazine in the September 9th edition.
School has begun and high school sports will begin soon which makes things feel a little more normal.
All the young people I know are excited to go back to school, see their friends and enjoy the activities that go along with the school experience.
The number of spectators allowed to go to the game may be reduced, but the support we give these young people should not change.
Jonathan Wise, Sports Editor for the Progress, will be bringing you sports coverage each week of the games that will help you keep up with the teams and the accomplishments of the players.
You can get a score anywhere, but Jonathan will give you a recap of the entire game, who scored, what defensive plays happened that you don’t get just from finding out the final score.
Everyone at the Progress understand the changing experience everyone will have at the beginning of this school year and are dedicated to bringing you coverage of the school’s classroom experience, activities and sports coverage.
I hope you enjoy reading the Progress each week and keeping up with your children, grandchildren and friends.