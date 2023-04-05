Being smart with money means managing your track record with credit. How much credit you use and how well you pay it back helps determine how much you can borrow in the future.
Many things go into your credit report, but the quickest way to know where you stand comes from looking at one number: your credit score.
What is a credit score? What does a credit score mean?
A credit score is a number typically considered by banks to predict how likely a person will repay a loan. Banks and other companies use this score to help decide what products to offer to customers and even what interest rates to charge. People with poor credit ratings are commonly offered smaller loan amounts, if an offer is made, and they are charged higher interest rates because they are viewed as a bigger risk and more likely to not repay the loan as agreed. FMBank is a local community full service financial institution. Each of the lenders is available to talk and device the best plan to begin a banking relationship. They will help you work out a budget and plans that will make building a better credit rating simple.
How do I find out what my credit score is?
The best way to check your credit report and see your current score is to go directly to the source. There are three different agencies that track everyone’s credit. Banks and other companies use one or more of these to help make their decisions. The agencies are Experian, TransUnion and Equifax. You can also go to www.annualcreditreport.com.
There are a lot of other sources that claim to offer people a free look at their credit score, but these are often inaccurate. Going directly to Experian, TransUnion and Equifax, or using www.annualcreditreport.com, is always best.
Don’t just look at your score. Look through the complete report and make sure everything is accurate. If something is wrong, let the credit bureau know.
• Equifax: 1-866-349-5191
• Experian: 1-888-397-3742
• TransUnion: 1-800-916-8800
How do I build my credit score?
The three credit bureaus (Experian, TransUnion and Equifax) use five main factors to determine your credit score.
Generally, your score is made up of the following factors:
• Payment History: 35%
• Amounts Owed: 30%
• Length of Credit History: 15%
• New Credit: 10%
• Types of Credit Used: 10%
Once a negative event, such as a missed payment is on your report, it may stay on your report for up to seven years, so take care to make sure all loan and credit card payments are paid on time. If unforeseen circumstances arise, communicate with your lender before the payment is due to discuss the situation and explain the circumstances.
If you’ve missed payments in the past, it is not hopeless. Rebuilding a good credit history takes time, but people do it every day. Six months of current payments on each account is a big thing, both to the credit bureaus and to banks themselves.
Banks and credit bureaus take a close look at how much of your available credit you’re actually using. The rule of thumb is to keep credit card balances below 30 percent of their limits. If you have a balance of more than $300 on a card with a $1,000 limit, or $600 on a card with a $2,000 limit, you can typically improve your credit score by paying those balances down.
One way to decrease the percentage of your credit being used is to ask your credit card company to increase your credit limit. If your credit limit is increased, the balance being carried on the card becomes a smaller percentage of the credit you have, which has a positive impact on your score.
The total length of your credit history is an important factor too. Even if you are not using old credit cards, closing the accounts can hurt your score. That is because the length of time you have held the credit helps prove how worthy of credit you are. Closing old accounts effectively lowers the amount of credit you have, which increases the percentage you’re using of the credit you keep.
If you have had trouble being responsible with your credit cards and don’t want to be tempted to use them, keep them in a safe deposit box or just destroy the cards without closing the account. You will still have the available credit when needed and the cards will not be as easily accessible or convenient to use.
A great way to build or rebuild credit is to open a savings account, then borrow against the money in the account, then make those payments in full and on time. This creates a good payment history without using any of your existing credit. FMBank can help you understand how this works, why it helps, and get you started doing it.
How do I avoid hurting my credit?
Credit cards used responsibly help build a credit rating. However, running up credit card balances, missing credit card or loan payments or carrying large balances is the quickest path to a poor credit rating.
What do most people not know about their credit rating?
Unpaid medical bills are often reported to credit bureaus and can hurt your credit rating. If you have medical bills and you are working with your insurance company to pay them, it is important to still talk to the medical bill collectors and set up a payment plan in the meantime.
Utility companies typically do not report your bill payment history to the credit bureaus, but they may look at your credit history when deciding what size deposit to require before establishing your new service.
Rental companies and potential landlords may also do a credit check on potential new tenants to help decide whether to rent to them.
Make sure you know whether the credit cards you have paid off (and are not using) are charging an annual fee. If it charges an annual fee, be sure to be aware of when the annual fee is due. If the annual fee payment is missed it will count against your rating.
What bank answers the phone? Where can I talk to a human banker?
FMBank is a local community financial institution and believes its customers should decide how they work with their banker. FMBank is happy to work with customers face to face, on the phone, online or any combination of the three. If a customer wants to visit their banker in person or talk to them on the phone, it’s easy to do. FMBank is local with 11 branches across Northeast Mississippi.
Can someone help me understand my credit score?
FMBank is ready to help. You can visit any branch location or call 662-365-1258.
