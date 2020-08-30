You have permission to edit this article.
2020 Northeast Mississippi high school football journal

djr-2020-08-16-sport-tab-cover-arp1

Khi Holiday, Tcps, Luke Altmyer, Starkville, Jake Weir, Tupelo

West Point, Amory top preseason rankings

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. West Point (5A)

The Green Wave have won four-straight state championships and show no signs of slowing down.

Sure, they lost their three leading rushers – who combined for 3,384 yards and 46 TDs – but this program knows how to reload. Plus, it should again have a stingy defense, led by linebacker Keon Cunningham and end Jaquarius Thomas.

2. Starkville (6A)

Starkville has been a perennial state title contender for the past decade, and it’s positioned to make another deep playoff run. Some big pieces graduated, but among the returnees is Luke Altmyer, the top-rated pro-style quarterback in the state. He’s a third-year starter who knows the offense inside and out, and he knows how to take care of the ball.

3. Oxford (6A)

The reigning state champs were hit hard by graduation, losing quarterback John Meagher, defensive back Byron Pearson and Auburn signee J.J. Pegues, who was a threat in both the running and passing game.

On the plus side, a lot of experience returns to the offensive line, and the linebackers could be a dynamic group.

4. Corinth (4A)

Fresh off its first state title, Corinth has to start over a bit on offense. QB D.T. Sheffield and tailback Tam Patterson are gone, but there is some experience returning to the backfield. Also, coach Todd Lowery’s Wing-T offense is well-ingrained entering year 5, and defenses will still have a tough time with it. There is a big hole is on defense, which will be without 2019 Daily Journal Defensive Player of the Year Carter Bonds.

5. Tupelo (6A)

New coach Ty Hardin inherits a team that went 7-5 last season. He also inherits a quarterback, Jake Weir, who last year established himself as a strong field general. Weir has to break in some unproven receivers, but he believes the Golden Wave will “reload” at that position. On defense, linebackers Dalton Hughes and Justin Wilson can wreak havoc all over the field.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Amory (3A)

A return to 3A was good for Amory last season, as it finished second in Division 1-3A. The Panthers should again give Booneville a run, with several offensive skill players coming back. QB Hunter Jones is a fourth-year starter, and he’s surrounded by playmakers like receiver Jay Hampton, receiver James Spratt and tailback Charleston French.

2. Booneville (3A)

Last season, Booneville’s offense was usually the Davian Price show. This year should see a more balanced attack, led by veteran QB John Daniel Deaton. The entire offensive line returns intact, as does most of the defense. Middle linebacker J.D. Nanney had a big sophomore season and could be a breakout star this fall.

3. Houston (3A)

The big challenge for new coach Baylor Dampeer is to offset the loss of defensive playmakers Rish Alford and Allen Robertson. Houston allowed just 14.1 points per game last season and recorded 43 sacks. The offensive numbers were down a bit from previous seasons, but some big weapons return, including athlete Shemar Crawford.

4. Calhoun City (2A)

The Wildcats lost a lot of seniors and are on their third head coach in as many years. Chad White left after one season, and assistant M.D. Jennings took over. The former Calhoun City standout, who played in the NFL, takes over a program that has reached at least the third round of the playoffs for 10-straight years.

5. Tupelo Christian (1A)

TCPS is set to field the best team it’s ever had. From QB Khi Holiday to receiver Noah Foster to tailback Josh Berry, the Eagles have an array of weapons that will stretch defenses thin. And this squad is motivated by last season’s loss to Baldwyn in the first round of the playoffs. TCPS is still seeking its first playoff win.

djr-2020-08-16-sport-luke-altmyer-arp3

Starkville Luke Altmyer

Trio of signal callers lead area favorites into 2020

Stories by Brad Locke

Luke Altmyer | Starkville

2019 stats: 3,093 passing yards & 37 passing TDs

Jackets’ Altmyer embraces spotlight

Khi Holiday | TCPS

2019 stats: 3,261 passing yards and 38 TDs, 1,437 rushing yards & 58 total TDs

Prolific Holiday leads Eagles’ rise

Jake Weir | Tupelo

2019 stats: 2,257 passing yards & 20 TDs

Wave leader Weir adjusts to change

djr-2020-08-16-sport-thomas-arp1

West Point senior Jaquarius Thomas embodies qualities that has led the Green Wave to four-straight state championships – first and foremost, putting in the hard work to succeed.

West Point DE Thomas tackles football, and his future

Story by Brad Locke

Jaquarius Thomas embodies the West Point football ethos, but he can envision a life well beyond the playing field.

At the moment, he is a 6-foot-3, 230-pound defensive end and the leader of one of the state’s best defenses. He had 80 tackles and 6 sacks last season as the Green Wave (15-1) won a fourth-straight Class 5A state championship.

Entering his senior season, Thomas is getting looks from Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee, among others.

He has physical tools to spare, but coach Chris Chambless said one of Thomas’ best qualities is his work ethic – from the practice field to the weight room to the film room.

Read more

Todd Lowery and trophy

Corinth head coach Todd Lowery is given the golden trophy after his team’s win on Saturday over Poplarville.

2020 season previews

Click on school name for the team preview

Aberdeen

Alcorn Central

Amory

Ashland 

Baldwyn

Belmont

Booneville

Biggersville

Bruce

Calhoun Academy

Calhoun City

Corinth

East Union

East Webster

Falkner

Hamilton

Hatley

Vardaman

H.W. Byers

Holly Springs

Houston

Itawamba AHS

Hebron Christian

Kossuth

Lafayette

Mantachie

Marshall Academy

Mooreville

Myrtle

Nettleton

New Albany

North Pontotoc

Oak Hill Academy

Okolona 

Oxford

Pontotoc

Potts Camp

Ripley

Saltillo

Shannon 

Smithville

South Pontotoc

Starkville

TCPS

Starkville Academy

Thrasher

Tishomingo County

Tupelo

Walnut

West Point

djr-2020-08-16-sport-jake-weir-arp4

Tupelo’s Jake Weir.

Follow high school sports coverage from the Daily Journal throughout the year on twitter (@DJournalPreps) and check out new episodes of the Prep Rally podcast each Wednesday.

Daily Journal sports staff

Editor: John Pitts

Senior Sports Writer: Brad Locke

Digital Presentation: John Luke McCord

Twitter: @JLgrindin

