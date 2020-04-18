Mississippi State added outside linebacker Thomas Davis to its 2021 commitment list on Saturday.
Davis, a 6-foot-2, 223-pounder from Valdosta, Georgia, chose the Bulldogs over offers from Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Kent State, Middle Tennessee State, South Alabama and Tulane.
Davis plays defensive end at Lowndes High School and notched 47 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks last season. He also caught two passes for 103 yards and a touchdown on offense.
Davis is MSU’s sixth commitment in the class, which is currently ranked 32nd nationally by 247Sports.com.
Logan Lowery