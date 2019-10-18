Scottie Phillips would have run for 1,200 yards last season had it not been for a severe ankle sprain in November.
He was on that kind of pace.
And he was on that pace – as a first-year junior college transfer – for an Ole Miss team that ran the ball 48 percent of the time, about 15 percent less than the team runs the ball this year.
Things are different this season.
Phillips remains the Rebels’ leading rusher through seven games, but chances are he won’t be late Saturday night. He’s got 471 rushing yards to 470 for freshman quarterback John Rhys Plumlee.
Plumlee burst onto the scene against California in only 5 ½ minutes of play. That game counts in his per game average of 117.5 or that average would be even higher.
Phillips was averaging about a hundred yards a game before he got hurt last season and finished at 84.4 yards a game as the Texas A&M and Mississippi State games – when he played just a few plays because of the injury – were figured into his average.
It’s not just Plumlee’s presence that has affected Phillips’ touches. Running backs Jerrion Ealy and Jarod “Snoop” Conner are getting their touches too. As well they should.
Phillips said all the right things when discussing the run game earlier this week.
“I feel like this year we’ve got a lot of talented backs. Coach (Derrick) Nix knows that, I know that. All the other guys know that. It’s good for us. It keeps ups fresher. All of us can get the job done. It’s good for all of us,” he said.
Even though the carries are shared Phillips, with 110 carries now, will likely surpass last year's 153 carries if he stays healthy. He's used differently in the offense, though, and his rhythm looks different.
He went on to say the rotation takes pressure off him and takes hits away from him.
“I feel comfortable with the other guys in. I know they can get the job done as well. No frustration here,” he said.
I’ve seen some folks express concern over the heavy run preference in this offense. No one who’s paid attention should be surprised, though. This is what Rich Rodriguez does. It’s his offense.
The good news for Rodriguez in this transition is he’s got the pieces and parts to work with. Sometimes a new coaches tries to implement a new scheme, and his inherited players, ones recruited to a different system, really can’t do what he’s asking.
That’s not the case. Phillips gave him a great starting point, and the freshman class, guys who were committed before he was hired, has been a great fit.
Regarding Phillips’ attitude right now, I think of one of my favorite sayings to my kids when they were growing up: “The truth is in the middle.”
Well it’s in the middle here.
Phillips is an easy-going fellow and a good teammate. He plays nice in the sand box.
I don’t doubt that he appreciates the talent that he sees in Plumlee, Ealy and Conner.
Ole Miss fans should appreciate it too. When the offensive line is better in 2020 these guys should see their production increase.
Phillips, though, is a running back, and has been a successful one throughout his career. He was twice a thousand-yard rusher at Jones Junior College and very nearly reached that goal again last year. Talk about bursting onto the scene, Phillips had 200 yards in his debut last season in the opener against Texas Tech.
I’m sure he misses the carries, but he’s too good a teammate to make that an issue and be a disruptive presence.