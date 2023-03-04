This is the last column I will write as a full-time staff member of the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.
I say “full-time,” because there may be some freelance down the road.
That story, as we say, is developing.
Later this month I’ll begin writing in the news division of American Family Association.
I’m excited for the opportunity with AFA and eager to get started much like I was when I walked into the news room on South Green Street almost 30 years ago.
After completing a little paper work and locating the fire exits and men’s room on that first day I took a seat on the copy desk beside Charlie Langford and said, “Make me productive.”
He did, and we were off and running.
Columns of this nature tend to focus on the person who is leaving, and there will be some of that, but I want this column to be about you.
If there’s nobody to read what you write then you really haven’t accomplished anything.
With all of the changes in newspaper that remains constant.
The goal is to serve the reader.
We may sometimes stumble in the attempt, and things may look different today, but the goal is the same.
It was that way in 1985 when The Monroe News Star World sent a sophomore journalism student from the local college to cover a high school football game at the edge of the readership area.
The final score was 40-0, and I cranked out a few graphs that amid the frenetic pace of a football Friday night were determined – after the necessary tweaks – fit for print. After finding my way back to a well-lived downtown building I stared over the editor’s shoulder onto his display screen and watched him put a byline on top of the story.
The next morning I ran to the nearest newspaper stand. I took only one copy but waved it proudly before construction, education and pre-med majors in the school cafeteria.
They didn’t tell me to relax and get away from their breakfast, but they didn’t understand the fuss either.
I understood it.
There were people reading that game story that very morning, and what I had written mattered to them.
They had trusted me to organize facts, present them without bias and spell names correctly, and I had mostly done that.
It was a humbling thought, and I approached the story with careful reverence. I still do.
In 30 years, to borrow from past presidents, “Mistakes were made.”
Each has been received with anger and with frustration because I couldn’t go back and make it right. (Well, now you can, at least one in medium.)
I am thankful to have worked with so many great journalists but more importantly great people, far too many to name.
When I have tried to help family and out-of-state friends get an idea about The Daily Journal I have described us as a small-market newspaper that attempts big things and sometimes succeeds.
There have been team and individual successes, awards from various contests, but nothing comes close to carrying the weight of the emailer, caller or person who stops me and says, “I subscribe because of you.”
There have been a handful of those through the years.
There have also been a few “You’re an idiot” or “What were you thinking?” emails because nothing’s perfect, not newspaper then and not newspaper now.
Newspaper now requires getting things done with fewer people. It looks different than it did when Charlie was putting me on the road to productivity years ago.
But covering local stories, local meetings, local businesses, local cooks, local games, high school and college, is still important because every community needs its leaders held accountable, its stories told.
It matters now as much as it did when that kid waved a newspaper in front of his friends in 1985.
