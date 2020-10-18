Aberdeen’s football team has gone into quarantine after one positive case of COVID-19 within the program.
With only one case, Aberdeen can exit quarantine after a week, but coach Alex Williams has decided to make it two weeks.
The Bulldogs had two games remaining in the regular season: this Friday at North Pontotoc and the following week at Division 4-3A foe Noxubee County. Even though it will have to forfeit the Noxubee County game, Aberdeen (1-6, 1-2) still has a good shot at making the playoffs.
The Bulldogs are currently tied for third in the division, and as long as Hatley (2-5, 0-2) doesn’t win its final two games against Houston and Choctaw County, Aberdeen will be in the postseason.
Aberdeen owns the head-to-head tiebreaker against Hatley, having won the teams’ Oct. 8 meeting, 47-16.