OXFORD • Ole Miss hit a few more shots but not enough to offset an above-average Joe.
Arkansas guard Isaiah Joe had 34 points for the Razorbacks, who rallied from 11 points back with 14 minutes, 20 seconds left to win 76-72 before 8,233 fans at The Pavilion on Saturday night.
It’s the third-straight loss for Ole Miss (9-6, 0-2 SEC), which visits Florida on Tuesday.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis thought his team showed improvement from a 57-47 SEC-opening loss at Texas A&M but cited a trend of allowing one team’s star to dominate a game.
“We tried to stay on top of (Joe), and I thought we did for the most part. He’ll make one, and then he’ll get going,” Davis said. “We relaxed and just didn’t get to him, fouled him one time.
“It’s a unique talent when you can make them that deep.”
In the second half, the Rebels were beaten to the rim on dribble penetration they were able to control in the first half, as they held Arkansas to 26.7 percent shooting.
The Razorbacks (13-2, 3-1 SEC) shot 57.7 percent after halftime – 80 percent of it from Joe, who was 8 for 10 from the floor.
“We played at a pretty good pace, and Isaiah put on a show shooting-wise,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said.
Arkansas was down eight when it tied the game in 26 seconds. The big blow was a five-point possession. Joe hit the second of back-to-back 3s, and at the same time Ole Miss forward Blake Hinson was called for a foul under the goal. Arkansas’ Adrio Bailey hit two free throws to make it 64-64.
In a 68-68 game Ole Miss had a turnover by Franco Miller and a missed shot by Devontae Shuler.
Arkansas went ahead 70-68 on two free throws by Joe with 2:33 remaining, and after a turnover by Tyree gained a two-possession lead when Joe scored in the paint. The Razorbacks kept the Rebels at bay the rest of the way.
Arkansas worked defensively to keep the ball away from Shuler and Breein Tyree in the halfcourt.
“Me going so hard on defense took a toll on my offensive end. They doubled-teamed me, and I just got the ball out of my hands,” Shuler said.
Ole Miss scored only four points in the final 4:50.
Tyree led the Rebels with 27 points. He was 8 for 20 from the floor, 2 for 3 from 3.
“At the end they got the ball out of Breein’s hands three or four trips, and nobody else on our team could go make a play,” Davis said.