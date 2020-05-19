Ole Miss athletics posted an overall multi-year average of 991 and Mississippi State scored a 930 when NCAA Academic Progress Rates were released Tuesday.
The Rebels’ football program scored 997 and was among five programs to receive public recognition from the NCAA last week.
Ole Miss, for all sports, posted a single-year score of 986 for data compiled for the 2018-2019 academic year.
The multi-year score is the highest achieved by the department.
Teams must maintain a minimum four-year APR score of 930 to remain eligible to compete for NCAA championships.
The Ole Miss sports of men’s cross country, women’s tennis and men’s and women’s golf also received NCAA recognition. They all posted four-year scores of 1,000.
The Rebels baseball team scored 985, men’s basketball 979 and women’s basketball 965.
All 16 of MSU’s athletic programs surpassed benchmarks by at least 33 points with 13 of its teams scoring 974 or better. The Bulldogs averaged 981.7 for the 2018-19 academic year.
"The latest APR report reflects that Mississippi State student-athletes continue to raise the bar academically on their way to graduation," MSU director of athletics John Cohen said. "I want to credit and thank our coaches, academic support staff and most importantly our student-athletes for their commitment to academic progress. We are proud of these achievements and the progress we have made. We will continue to strive each day to provide our young men and women with the resources and opportunities to succeed in all aspects of their student-athlete experience."
MSU women’s tennis led the way with a score of 1,000 and received an NCAA Public Recognition Award for ranking in the top 10 among women’s tennis programs nationally. The women’s tennis score was followed by softball and volleyball with scores of 995.
Football was the highest scoring sport on the men’s side for the Bulldogs, posting a 984 – an eight point improvement. It was the fourth straight year for the football program to mark academic improvement and tied for the third-best in the Southeastern Conference behind Ole Miss and Alabama and tied with Vanderbilt.
Mississippi State’s women’s basketball team scored a 978 while the Bulldogs’ men’s hoops squad posted a 975. The baseball team’s score was 969.