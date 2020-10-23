SOUTHAVEN • Fred Adams and the Tupelo defense came to the rescue more than once on Friday night.
Adams, a sophomore cornerback, made two interceptions late in the fourth quarter, and then the Golden Wave made one final stand to pull out a 21-14 win over DeSoto Central in a Division 1-6A game.
The victory clinched a playoff spot for Tupelo (5-3, 4-1), but head coach Ty Hardin wasn’t smiling after the game.
“If we play like that we’ll get our teeth kicked in going forward. We can’t play like that,” he said.
The Wave committed three turnovers and had a lackluster offensive showing. DeSoto Central (2-6, 0-5) scored both of its touchdowns after takeaways.
An interception by Branson Tita Nwa in the third quarter led to a 3-yard TD run by quarterback Jason Curry. But the two-point conversion failed, leaving Tupelo with a 15-14 lead.
It stayed that way until Adams made his first interception with 3:10 left in the game. On the next play, receiver Corbin Huggins took a handoff and swept around the right side for a 44-yard TD and 21-14 lead.
Adams made another pick on DeSoto Central’s next drive. The Jaguars got one last possession but couldn’t convert a fourth down.
“We came out a little bit slow in the first half,” Adams said. “In the second half we finished it off like the old Tupelo does.”
Adams is one of three sophomores in Tupelo’s secondary. He has a team-leading four interceptions on the season.
“He’s like a little jitterbug,” Hardin said. “He’s very athletic. He gets better each week.”
DeSoto Central finished with 190 rushing yards and 106 passing yards. Tupelo rushed for 181 yards, led by Jarius McGinister’s 92 on 18 carries.
He had a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter, and Kyson Brown scored from a yard out in the third for a 15-14 lead.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Adams’ second interception of the night set up Huggins’ long TD run to give Tupelo some breathing room.
Point Man: Richard Coleman led DeSoto Central with 110 rushing yards on 13 carries and had a 28-yard touchdown run.
Talking Point: “We’re 4-1 in division, we’ve clinched a playoff (berth). That’s humongous. I’m just glad that’s over with.” – Hardin
Notes
• Tupelo was playing without three starters: receiver Alex Pounds (quarantine), right tackle Sam Westmoreland (knee) and tight end Mason Winders (quarantine).
• Tupelo has held its last three opponents to a total of 35 points.
• Tupelo hosts Horn Lake next week.