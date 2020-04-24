Like several of his teammates, Mississippi State junior forward Abdul Ado is putting his name into the NBA Draft.
Ado is following the route of Robert Woodard II by not hiring an agent and thus maintains his eligibility to return to the Bulldogs if he withdraws from the draft by May 29. Reggie Perry and Nick Weatherspoon have both decided to turn professional.
Ado started all 31 games this past season averaging 5.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest. The 6-foot-11, 255-pounder from Nigeria topped the team with 58 blocks and his 182 blocks ranks sixth in school history.
Ado has started 97 of 98 career games putting up 6.2 points and pulling down 5.9 rebounds.
Logan Lowery