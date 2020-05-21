The Mississippi State men’s basketball team received some encouraging news on Thursday with the return of center Abdul Ado.
Ado will come back for his senior season with the Bulldogs according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.
The 6-foot-11, 255-pounder from Nigeria initially declared for the NBA Draft on April 24 but did not hire an agent in order to maintain his college eligibility.
Ado has started 97 of 98 career games over the past three seasons averaging 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds. He started all 31 games this past year putting up 5.7 points and grabbing 6.7 boards.
Underclassmen Reggie Perry, Nick Weatherspoon and Robert Woodard II also declared for the draft with Woodard also leaving the door open for a possible return to MSU.
Initially underclassmen had until June 3 to take their name out of consideration for the NBA Draft but the NCAA will determine a new deadline at a later date.
Logan Lowery