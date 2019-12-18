STARKVILLE – Abdul Ado totaled just 21 points through Mississippi State’s first seven games.
In two of those contests, Ado didn’t even attempt a shot.
But over the last three outings, the junior forward from Nigeria has been one of the Bulldogs’ best offensive options. Ado has poured in 39 points over that span, including a season-high 17 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday that helped MSU survive a scare from Radford in a 77-68 victory.
“I’m pretty proud of him and his confidence is growing offensively,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “For him to put together another double-double game like this is big. He’s got three good games rolling for him now in a row.”
It was Ado’s fourth career double-double and first since Jan. 13, 2018 against Auburn.
“I have a lot of confidence and am being aggressive on the offensive end now,” Ado said. “I help the team on defense so I said why not try to do the same on offense. My teammates have let me know that I have to do something on offense because it can’t be four against five every time.”
While Ado was the only Bulldog with a double-double, Reggie Perry and Robert Woodard II both came close. Perry scored a game-high 18 points to go along with nine rebounds while Woodard added 17 points and nine boards.
State’s leading scorer, Tyson Carter, made his only field goal with 58 seconds remaining and finished just 1 of 11 from the field.
The Bulldogs (8-2) made a 3-pointer on the first possession of the game but it was Radford’s sharp-shooting from the perimeter that was the story of the first half. The Highlanders hit 11 of their 17 shots from behind the arc and closed out the half with a buzzer-beater by Carlik Jones from the top of the key to take a 42-38 lead into the locker room.
Radford was unable to sustain that scorching pace in the second half and made just 4 of 15 from the outside the rest of the way.
“Obviously their 3-point shooting in the first half really was a problem for us,” Howland said. “They were 11 for 17 and I thought we were playing the Houston Rockets where everything was a 3. But we changed the way we played ball screens in the second half and I thought that helped us and made it harder on their guards to where they couldn’t read as easily.”
The Highlanders (3-7) finished the game shooting 15 of 32 (46.9 percent) from the perimeter.
Mississippi State was unable to pull away until the final 4:35 as it closed on a 14-6 run.
The Bulldogs will battle New Mexico State in Jackson on Sunday at 2 p.m. on SEC Network. It will mark the return of junior guard Nick Weatherspoon, who has been suspended for the past 20 games dating back to last season.