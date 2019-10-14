College Football’s Week 8 arrives with the Northeast Mississippi entries licking wounds and wondering, perhaps, if the season finale on Thanksgiving night might be for bowl eligibility.
Mississippi State (3-3, 1-2 SEC) and Ole Miss (3-4, 2-2 SEC) both have non-conference games in which they will be favored the week before the Egg Bowl, but both are still sitting at three wins as this work week begins.
The Bulldogs were a touchdown favorite at winless Tennessee before falling 20-10 in Knoxville. The Vols allowed just 267 total yards, and MSU quarterbacks Tommy Stevens and Garrett Shrader combined to throw three interceptions.
MSU are home against new No. 2 LSU on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Tigers remain unbeaten after a 42-28 win over then-No. 7 Florida in Baton Rouge.
Ole Miss, coming off a 38-27 loss at Missouri, is home Saturday night at 6:30 against Texas A&M on the SEC Network.
Missouri won its fifth-straight game by rolling up 562 yards, 233 on the ground, a season-high rushing total for an Ole Miss opponent.
With seven games in the books, the Rebels are still trying to find out who their quarterback is. The answer is likely that they have two quarterbacks, not just one.
True freshman John Rhys Plumlee and redshirt freshman Matt Corral both moved the ball against Missouri.
Plumlee started and played more of the Rebels’ 78 offensive snaps. He was involved in all four Ole Miss touchdowns, throwing for two and running for two.
But Missouri was clearly able to adjust to Plumlee in the first half, and Corral came off the bench to spark a drive to the Missouri one before the Rebels turned it over on downs in the final seconds.
Texas A&M lost 47-28 at Alabama on Saturday.
Ole Miss last defeated Texas A&M in 2016, when freshman quarterback Shea Patterson led a road win in College Station.