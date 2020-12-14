OXFORD – Ole Miss football is out of COVID-19 jail, but not all of the Rebels' players have gained a release to play in the final regular season game.
The program paused football activities on Dec. 2 because of an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases and required contact tracing.
Last Friday the Rebels resumed practice, and they’re in regular game-week mode now as they prepare to visit LSU and coach Lane Kiffin’s good friend, Ed Orgeron, the former Ole Miss coach, on Saturday afternoon.
Kiffin said Monday on his regular Zoom call with local media that “significant” players at this time remain unavailable because of the COVID break but that he expects all players to be available for LSU.
Saturday’s kickoff is 2:30 p.m., and the game will air on the SEC Network.
Kiffin said he believes the Rebels will be prepared either way.
“I don’t think it’s ideal, but we’ll definitely have fresh legs. That part’s good. It’s definitely taken a little time getting back into it. Those COVID guys are trickling back in, some got back today some tomorrow. Some are very significant players.”
Minutes later, sophomore safety A.J. Finley said he hasn’t noticed key players missing from the defensive side of things.
“On the defensive side we don’t have anything that I’ve seen,” he said. “2020 has been a year of uncertainty. It’s like if anything happens now I’m just going with the flow.”
The Rebels had been scheduled to face Texas A&M in a make-up last Saturday, but that game was canceled because of the Rebels’ shutdown.
It bad been previously postponed from its original Nov. 21 date because of COVID-19 issues within the A&M program.
Ole Miss (4-4) will play a nine-game season and will leave Baton Rouge with either a winning or losing record.
Kiffin hopes the Rebels will play with a mental edge that has helped them win their last three games – against Vanderbilt, South Carolina and rival Mississippi State – but fears time away will have an impact.
By Saturday it will be three weeks since Ole Miss defeated MSU 31-24 in the Egg Bowl.
“All of you guys would have said after seeing that SEC schedule roll out that it would be a pretty successful season if you had a winning record,” Kiffin said. “It would be awesome.”