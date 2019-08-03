Tim Dillard, the 36-year-old minor league pitcher from Saltillo by way of Itawamba Community College, has still got it.
Dillard tossed a nine-inning complete game Friday night as his Nashville Sounds beat visiting Albuquerque 7-3.
It was the first complete game for Nashville, a Triple-A Texas Rangers affiliate, since 2016.
While it was his 10th career complete game in the minor leagues, it was Dillard’s first since tossing two for Nashville in 2009, when the team was still a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate.
It was the Brewers who drafted Dillard out of ICC in the 34th round in 2002.
Dillard gave up a three-run homer in the first inning on Friday, then faced the minimum 26 batters to close out the game, which saw a 39-minute rain delay in the middle of the fifth. He gave up four hits, struck out four and walked one.
With the victory, Dillard improved to 7-8 with a 4.86 ERA in 28 appearances (16 starts) this season. He’s 91-68 in his 17-year minor league career.