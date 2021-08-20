KOSSUTH – Kossuth coach Brian Kelly is familiar with seeing Amory coach Brooks Dampeer on the sideline – Dampeer was a manager when Kelly played for his father Charlie.
On Friday, the two faced off in jamboree action as Kelly's Aggies topped Dampeer's Panthers 13-7 in two quarters.
"It's good to get on the field right now and see another opponent," Kelly said. "Amory had some key players out, too, but I was pleased with our defense. Playing coach Dampeer's son is a special correlation with me playing here, and Brooks being our manager."
Kossuth got a touchdown from Tate Rogers on a 2-yard run midway through the first quarter, and new quarterback Jack Johnson passed for the second score with 1:16 to go.
"He's a pretty good quarterback, but he's also a really good player in the secondary for us," Kelly said of Johnson.
Amory's only score came on an 18-yard rumble by running back Charleston French with 8:26 left in the second quarter.
"Charleston ran downhill well," Dampeer said. "He ate up the ground inside, and we didn't get into some other plays just because our timing and rhythm was off."
The Panthers were hampered on offense by a pair of bad snaps, one that led to a turnover, after missing their starting center.
"We knew this morning that the next guy was going to have step up there," Dampeer said. "It looked like we played the first time since we didn't have a spring game. I'm proud of the guy that came in at center, and I thought our quarterback (Jatarian Ware) managed the game. We left our defense backed up some with the penalties and bad snaps."
Both teams open the season at home next week, with Kossuth hosting Baldwyn and Amory hosting Itawamba AHS.