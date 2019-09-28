TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s powerful pass-happy offense was too much Saturday for the Ole Miss defense to handle.

The No. 2-ranked Crimson Tide amassed 573 yards total offense – 418 through the airways – to defeat in the Rebels 59-31 in their SEC showdown.

“They’re the best (offense) I’ve gone against in college. They best I’ve gone against with the Dallas Cowboys and Jets,” Ole Miss first-year defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre said, talking to reporters on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“They’re quarterback (Tua Tagovailoa) is extremely accurate,” he continued. “He can move and be accurate. We had some clean blitzes and couldn’t get him down. We’ve got to keep coaching the guys and keep working with them.”

Ole Miss had compiled some impressive defensive stats – against the run – headed into the game.

In last week’s loss to a nationally-ranked Cal, the Rebels gave up a season-low 60 yards on the ground, but lost to the Bears after giving up four touchdown passes.

Ole Miss held its last three opponents – Arkansas, Southeastern Louisiana and Cal – to an average of 62.3 rushing yards.

In its pregame notes, Ole Miss highlighted the fact the Rebels had allowed 70 or less yards rushing in three consecutive games – a first since the 1999 season.

Alabama’s ground game produced 155 yards on 30 carries against Ole Miss, below its season average of 179 yards per game.

Najee Harris led the Crimson Tide with 71 yards rushing on nine carries. Brian Robinson added 60 yards on 10 attempts.

Defensive back Jaylon Jones led Ole Miss with six solo tackles. Nose tackle Benito Jones registered two sacks on Tagovailoa.

“I thought we did well against the run,” MacIntyre said. “They had a few that squeaked out of there. They did a couple of unbalanced lines and had a guy run through a few tackles on us. We were swarming the football, getting there in the run game.

“The passing game is what doomed us.”