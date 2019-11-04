Mississippi State’s showdown with Twin State rival Alabama has been scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Nov. 16 and will be televised by ESPN.
It marks the fifth time the Bulldogs have kicked off at 11 a.m. this season.
Alabama has dominated the all-time series 82-18-3 overall and owns a 19-4 lead in games played in Starkville. The Crimson Tide have won 11 straight in the series and claimed a 24-0 victory in Tuscaloosa last year.
MSU’s last win the series was a 17-12 victory in Starkville in 2007.