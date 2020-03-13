CLINTON – They started out hot and stayed hot.
The Alabama All-Stars came out firing and raced past the Mississippi All-Stars 118-97 in the 30th annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Basketball Game at Mississippi College’s A.E. Wood Coliseum on Friday night.
Alabama leads the all-time series 16-14.
North Pike’s Alijah Martin had 18 points to lead Mississippi and was named the state's Most Valuable Player.
Oxford’s Kylan Blackmon added 17 points on 7 of 15 shooting and also grabbed eight rebounds and dished out four assists for Mississippi.
“It meant a lot to play in this game and I think I played pretty well even though our three-pointers weren’t falling,” said Blackmon, a Northeast Mississippi CC signee. “They jumped out on us from the gate. This week has been great for me playing with the other top players in the state and helped me get better and improve my game.”
Holly Springs’ Derek Fountain finished the game with five points on 2 of 5 shooting and also grabbed four rebounds, blocked two shots and had two assists.
“It was all fun and it meant a lot to me to be a part of this game. I enjoyed playing with a lot of great players,” said Fountain who holds offers from Memphis, Temple, Southern Miss, Fresno State and Vanderbilt among others. “I’m undecided on what’s next, but I had a good season even though it didn’t like how I wanted, but I will always remember it. I thank my coach and teammates for helping me.”
Forest Hill’s Keondre Montgomery added 13 points, while Petal’s Treylan Smith chipped in 11 points for Mississippi.
Antwan Burnett had a game-high 25 points to lead Alabama.
Girls
Alabama 70, Mississippi 63: Ole Miss signee Silentianna Collins scored 14 points, but it wasn’t enough as Alabama ended the game on a 10-0 run to pull away.
Collins, of Brookhaven, was named Mississippi’s Most Valuable Player.
Ruleville’s Jacorriah Bracey and Hattiesburg’s Melyia Grayson each added 11 points each, while Ripley’s Sierra Jackson chipped in with eight points.
Georgia signee Sarah Barker had a game-high 15 points to lead Alabama. Alabama leads the all-time series 16-14.