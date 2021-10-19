KOSSUTH • Kossuth’s Division 1-3A volleyball championship banner was in the sight of the Alcorn Central players as they warmed up for Tuesday night’s Class 3A semifinals.
It served as fuel to a fire for the Lady Bears, who entered the playoffs as the No. 2 seed in large part because of a forfeited loss to Kossuth due to COVID-19 earlier in the season.
And with the chance to prove itself on the court, Alcorn Central took a title more important in the long run, after a 3-1 win (18-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-22) in the 3A North half semifinals.
“It really ticked them off that the 3-0 forfeit cost us a division championship," Alcorn Central coach Eric Lancaster said. "That was heavy on their mind. We hadn’t talked about it a lot lately, but I know in the back of their mind, that sign was on their mind all night."
Alcorn Central (26-4), ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal, will face Our Lady Academy in the 3A title game on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Clinton High School.
The emotions of facing their biggest rival on the road got to the Lady Bears early on.
Leading 9-8 in the first set, Central saw No. 4 Kossuth (25-5) rip off a 12-2 run in the first set as Alli Ashe and Bailey Wilbanks picked up a pair of kills apiece, mixed in with several unforced errors by the Lady Bears. The run helped the Lady Aggies pull away with a 25-18 win for a 1-0 match lead.
From there, it was the experience of a veteran-led team that calmed the nerves and settled in to the match.
“We knew that’s not how we play. That’s not the team that we are,” said senior Mia Griffin.
Griffin and the rest of the Lady Bears got their act together beginning in the second set with better attacks and limiting the runs from Kossuth.
Griffin had 10 of the team’s 30 kills. The defensive effort was spurned by libero Sydney Howie with 12 digs, followed by 11 digs from setter Amelia Lancaster, who also had 26 assists.
Central had leads of 11 in the second set, six in the third, and six in the fourth before Kossuth climbed back into each set late.
The Lady Aggies struggled with 29 attacking errors, 10 service errors and 18 unforced errors.
“It changes the momentum of the game,” Kossuth coach Dawnell Haupt said of the mishaps.