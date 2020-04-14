Alcorn Central has named Josh Harrison as its new boys basketball coach.
Harrison, previously a coach in Oxford, was given school board approval Monday.
This is the first varsity head coaching job for Harrison, a Belmont graduate. He was head coach for Oxford Middle School’s girls the past four years and was also the school’s head volleyball coach for two years.
Prior to that, Harrison was an assistant coach for Tishomingo County’s boys and girls varsity basketball teams (2016-18). He was also head coach of the boys and girls ninth grade teams and the Iuka Middle School boys team.
Harrison, 29, also was an assistant football coach for both Tishomingo County and Iuka.
He replaces veteran Mike Lewis, who has coached 47 years and retired after leading the Bears the past five seasons. Alcorn Central was 5-23 this past season and hasn’t won more than eight games since 2015-16.
“My plan is to go in and build exceptional relationships with everyone,” Harrison said. “My style of play is more fast-paced. I like to get out in transition, I like to run.”
The Bears will return 10 letterwinners from this past season. Harrison said he likes what he's seen of the team on film, especially offensively.
Harrison is the brother of Belmont head boys basketball coach Jonathan Harrison.