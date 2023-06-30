NEW SITE – On Feb. 17, the Alcorn Central girls basketball season came to an end after a 50-49 loss to Noxubee County in the second round of the Class 4A state tournament.
Since then, it’s been hard to get much of the team together for long stretches, mostly because each of them are busy with different sports and activities. That time apart has made it hard to build chemistry this offseason.
“We’ve been so spread out this summer, so thin. We haven’t had everybody together in practices or a game yet,” coach Alan Wood said, “I’m anxious to see what we can do when we’re together and practice regularly and have everybody together. This summer, it’s been difficult for practice.”
A good amount of players were able to get together for summer league action at New Site on Thursday. Alcorn Central played games against Pine Grove and Ingomar.
Unable to participate was Branna Quinn, who led the Bears with 10.4 points per game last season as a freshman. She's been sidelined with a back injury but should be back before the summer ends.
“We’re missing her,” Wood said. “Numbers-wise, we don’t have the numbers we’ve had in the past and everybody we miss, we’re missing dearly.”
A goal of Alcorn Central’s is to have balanced scoring on offense, which it has achieved despite smaller numbers and limited time together in the summer. Players such as juniors Gracie Rhodes and Carlie Barnes have been shooting well, but they struggled on Thursday.
“They’ve been knocking down shots all year, and they just couldn’t get going today, and that’s going to happen sometimes,” Wood said. “We’ve got to learn how to score from other spots that we’ve been doing, and I think if we do that we’re going to be fine.”
During the Ingomar game, it was hard to follow the ball and not see Anslee Kemp in the middle of the action.
The 5-foot-4 junior scored nine of Alcorn Central’s first 11 points in the contest. She was fighting for rebounds, shooting from deep and creating opportunities for teammates.
“She’s come in and gave us a lift. She is just – she’s a battler,” Wood said. “She’s going to get after it.”
Kemp will be one of many Bears looking to avenge and improve off of last season’s finish, but the path won’t be easy.
Central will have to grapple with a tough region that includes Booneville, the defending Class 3A champion, and Kossuth, a 3A semifinalist.
In order to meet the challenge, Wood hopes the team can become more versatile defensively and that he can find an offensive system that works for them.
“I’ll be experimenting with something to find out what fits our five,” he said. “We have had seven different leading scorers in summer this year, so we’ve got to take advantage of that and find something that’s going to really allow everybody the opportunity.”
