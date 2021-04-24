OXFORD – For Ole Miss baseball, the “Party in the Sip” finally started in Game 3.
The No. 12-ranked Rebels avoided being swept for the first time since 2019 when they rallied from a 9-1 deficit to defeat LSU 10-9 on Saturday afternoon with a walkoff home run from freshman Kemp Alderman.
A Swayze Field crowd of 11,653 cheered as the Newton County native rounded the bases. Alderman was being redshirted until playing against Little Rock earlier in the week. His home run was the Rebels’ third in their last seven at-bats.
Alderman, a pinch-hitter in Friday’s 7-2 loss, was playing in his third college game and was in only his second SEC at-bat.
“As soon as I hit it I knew it was gone. I kind of blacked out after that. It was a feeling I’ll never forget,” Alderman said.
“It was something we needed obviously. It hasn’t been a good few weeks for us, and this weekend we played as poorly as we probably have for several years,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said.
Ole Miss started the SEC season 6-0 but had won only three of its next 11 before Saturday's victory.
An Ole Miss team that struggled to accomplish anything with its offense or pitching finally broke through against the Tigers’ bullpen with eight runs in an eighth-inning that included the ejection of LSU coach Paul Mainieri.
Just before Mainieri’s ejection the inning was extended when LSU reliever Garrett Edwards walked Justin Bench on a 3-2 count.
The next man up, TJ McCants, launched a grand slam to straight-away center to make it 9-9.
The Tigers (24-15, 6-12 SEC) changed pitchers again, and their fifth, Ty Floyd, struck out Cael Baker to end the inning.
Earlier in the eighth, a three-run home from Peyton Chatagnier fueled the comeback hopes.
The comeback was reminiscent of the Rebels’ 11-run rally against Arkansas on April 11, a game they eventually lost 18-14.
As starting pitcher Gunnar Hoglund missed the series Lafayette, Louisiana native Drew McDaniel started for the Rebels (28-12, 10-8 SEC) against his home-state school, and the Tigers treated him rudely with nine hits and six earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.
That’s when McDaniel left and turned it over to a bullpen that has posted an 11.46 earned run average over the last seven games.
While LSU extended its lead in the early innings Saturday, the Rebels were not able to keep pace against freshman right-hander Will Hellmers – who was making his first SEC start.
Hellmers gave up a run on two hits and a walk through three innings. He left with a 6-1 lead.
“Everyone knows we have a very competitive offense, one of the best offenses in the SEC,” Alderman said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the first inning or the ninth inning. We’re always competing. This just shows how good our offense is.”