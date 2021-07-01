Mississippi State seniors Tanner Allen and Rowdey Jordan had one goal in mind when they returned to Starkville A year ago: Go out and win a national championship.
The outfielders had already claimed All-SEC and All- American awards and been to Omaha for the College World Series twice, but they weren’t fulfilled.
So they returned to Dudy Noble for one last season and did what they set out to do a year ago. They led Mississippi State to its first national championship in school history.
“I didn’t want to do it with anybody else, let’s put it like that,” Allen said. “In the fall me and Rowdey came back. I didn’t just come back to make the playoffs or make a Super Regional, I wanted to come back to win a national championship. And I believed it and we all believed it. you know? And we just came together and played together. And like I said, we left it all on the field.”
Allen and Jordan definitely left it all out there, and now are arguably the greatest two players in Mississippi State baseball history.
Allen started nearly every single game in his MSU career. In 210 career games, he hit .336 with 281 hits, 62 doubles, 12 triples, 23 home runs and 182 RBIs.
This year alone, he hit .383 with 11 home runs, 5 triples and 66 RBIs. He was a consensus first-team All-American and named the SEC Player of the Year. He went 9-29 in the CWS and went 2-5 in the Game 3 win over Vanderbilt on Wednesday.
Jordan had quite the year, himself. He stared all 68 games in center field and hit .323 with 10 home runs, 22 doubles, 4 triples and 45 RBIs.
He wraps up his MSU career as a .311 hitter across 208 games with 243 hits, 23 home runs and 137 RBIs. He shined in Game 3 on Wednesday and finished the game 3-6 with one RBI and two runs scored.
“I’m sitting there today in my hotel room and I’m writing Tanner Allen’s name down and Rowdey Jordan and Will Bednar, it was hard,” head coach Chris Lemonis said of what this group means. “I got emotional in our team meeting because I’ve enjoyed coaching them so much, enjoyed being on the journey with them.”
Allen and Jordan not only go down as two of the best players, but they also go down as two of the most accomplished players in MSU history. They helped lead MSU to three consecutive College World Series trips, a feat no other players in school history had ever accomplished.
Allen became one of only six players to reach 100 hits in a season on Wednesday, while both of their career hitting statistics will be across MSU record books for years to come.
But most importantly, they brought Mississippi State its first national championship.
“I’m just glad they’ll finish as legends,” Lemonis said. “When you go to Starkville, Mississippi, and you’re around 20 years from now, they’ll be remembered by everybody.”