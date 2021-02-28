STARKVILLE • There was more ninth-inning magic at Dudy Noble Field on Sunday afternoon.
Mississippi State’s Tanner Allen hit a two-run walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead No. 5-ranked Mississippi State over Tulane, 5-4.
The Bulldogs won the weekend series, 2-1.
Allen’s walkoff hit came just one day after sophomore catcher Luke Hancock hit a walkoff grand slam to lead MSU over Tulane, 9-5.
Allen was 0-4 at the plate before his at-bat with three strikeouts.
“We joked in the dugout that I was going to pinch hit for him because he had struck out the last three at-bats,” head coach Chris Lemonis said of Allen. “Which was just a joke. There’s no way we would ever pinch hit for him. What a great at-bat. He worked the count to his favor and banged a ball. I’m proud of him.”
Mississippi State trailed 2-0 through the first four innings after giving up two solo home runs, and almost trailed 3-0 but Brad Cumbest robbed a home run in left field to keep the deficit at two runs.
The Bulldogs’ bats then came alive in the sixth inning.
Logan Tanner walked to leadoff the inning and advanced to second base on a groundout.
Hancock, Saturday’s hero, then hit a RBI double to deep right field to cut the lead to 2-1, and shortstop Kamren James hit a 410-foot two-run home run into the left field lounge to give Mississippi State a 3-2 lead.
That lead stayed until Tulane took the lead in the top of the ninth. MSU’s Spencer Price came in to close the game out, but allowed a two-out single and two-run home run to Tulane’s Luis Aviles to give Tulane the lead 4-3.
In the bottom of the ninth, Drew McGowan and Scotty Dubrule both worked walks around two outs and advanced into scoring position after a wild pitch. On a 3-2 count with two outs, Allen singled into left field to score both and win, 5-4.
“I got a 3-2 fastball and was finally able to put my swing on it,” Allen said. “I stepped out of the box on 3-2 and I was like ‘Man, I’m not letting him beat me on a fastball right here. So I’m just going to sit on a heater and hopefully if he hangs a breaking ball, I’ll see it too. …
“He was able to throw a ball over the plate and I was able to put a good swing on it.”
Mississippi State will play its next game on Tuesday against Southern Miss (4-3) at Trustmark Park in Pearl at 6 p.m.