STARKVILLE – It took extra innings, but the Mississippi State baseball team cooked up one of its signature walk off hits on Friday night.
Tanner Allen hit a solo home run to right field in the bottom of the 12th inning to lead No. 6 Mississippi State past Texas A&M, 8-7, at Dudy Noble Field.
That’s Mississippi State’s third walk off home run of the season and fourth walk off hit. Allen has two walk offs this year.
The Bulldogs (30-10, 12-7 SEC) now leads the weekend series, 1-0. Due to weather concerns on Sunday, the two teams will play a double header on Saturday to finish the series. Game times are at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
“I can’t even put it into words,” Allen said of his hit. “I’m just so thankful our fans stayed there as late as they did. It’s pretty amazing that there’s 8,000 people in the stands at 11:30 at night. It was pretty special. … He left a fastball up in the zone and I was able to put a good swing on it. I was ready to go home.”
Texas A&M (14-20, 5-14) took a 7-3 lead in the top of the seventh inning, but the Bulldogs battled back with a three-run inning of their own in the bottom of the frame.
Kamren James and Luke Hancock both reached base with no outs, and Logan Tanner hit a three-run home run to cut Texas A&M’s lead to 7-6.
The Bulldogs then loaded the bases again with two outs, but Allen struck out on a check swing to end the scoring threat.
The Bulldogs didn’t threaten in the eighth inning, but Brad Cumbest led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a double to left field. Tanner Leggett then moved Cumbest to third with a groundout, and Lane Forsythe hit a sacrifice fly to left field to tie the game, 7-7.
“They had a tough night, that back side of the order,” coach Chris Lemonis said. “I thought all three at-bats were huge. Brad gets the double then Tanner stays in there and fights and hits that ball to second, then Lane has a great at-bat as well. Their lefty wasn’t easy to get barrels on and we were able to get some on him there in the ninth.”
Landon Sims entered the game for Mississippi State in the 10th inning, and he threw three hitless innings and struck out 7 of the 10 batters he faced.
MSU put two runners on base in the bottom of the 10th inning, but couldn’t get the walkoff hit there. After not getting a base runner in the 11th, Allen sent a 2-0 fastball over the right field wall to end the game in the 12th.
“I’m glad he did it. I was ready to go home,” Lemonis said of Allen’s hit. “When the game is on the line, you feel like he's getting that hit every time.”