MADISON • Luke Altmyer was a one-man wrecking crew on Friday night.
The Florida State commit tossed five touchdowns and broke the school record for passing yards in a game as top-ranked Starkville ran past Germantown 41-7 in a key Region 2-6A matchup.
“Luke Altmyer is as good as advertised,” said Starkville coach Chris Jones. “We finished with a win, but we played a good team that was effective at times.”
Altmyer finished the game 31 of 45 for 426 yards with five touchdowns. The passing yards breaks Brady Davis’ mark of 411 in 2014 against Oxford.
Starkville (5-0, 2-0 Division 2-6A) went down the field on the opening drive of the game on six plays, capped off by a 12-yard touchdown pass from Altmyer to Sam Hunt.
On the next drive running back Amariyon Howard pitched the ball to Jordan Mitchell who scampered into the end zone from 10 yards out to extend the Jacket lead to 14-0 with 6:13 still left in the first quarter.
On the last drive of the first half Altmyer found Hunt again on 8-yard score with 47 seconds left to put Starkville up 21-0.
Hunt finished the night 78 yards receiving with three touchdowns.
“We had so much fun and played a complete game all-around as a team,” Altmyer said. “Me and Sam have been together since sixth grade and he’s worked so hard and he’s been due for a big game.”
The only score for Germantown (3-2, 0-2) was a 58-yard run on a fake punt early in the third quarter.
Extra Points
Turning Point: After Germantown turned the ball over on downs at their own 28-yard line Altmyer hit Sam Hunt on a 25-yard touchdown pass to gave the Yellowjackets a 27-7 lead with 2:31 left in the third quarter.
Point Man: Altmyer tossed for a school record 426 yards with five TDs, three going to Sam Hunt.
Talking Point: “Luke Altmyer is the best quarterback in the state. He’s something special.” – Germantown coach Tim Shramek.
Notes
• Starkville will pick up a COVID-19 related forfeit win over Greenville next week.
• The Yellowjackets held Germantown to just 228 yards of offense.