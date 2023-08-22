AMORY — On a hot Tuesday afternoon at River Birch Golf Club, Amory boys coach Kyle Ragon was just happy the Panthers could make it through a meet.
The team did that and then some. Amory beat New Albany 143-178 in a meet, finishing under par as a team and occupying the top four spots in the individual standings.
“This is the first match I can remember since I’ve been in Amory that we’ve finished under par as a team,” Ragon said. “It’s definitely a career best day that I can remember for our boys golf team.”
Successful meets have been commonplace for the team recently. Amory has finished in the top 3 at the state tournament in each of the last two years. The Panthers ended the 2022 season second and finished third in 2023.
A state championship has been just out of reach in that span, but the Panthers have a more experienced team now than they did then.
“We’ve got a mature team,” Ragon said. “We're led by a senior, two juniors as well as a sophomore who are pretty consistently at the top, but we've got a few other guys that are chipping at them. I think we’re just going to have to just put it all together on the same day at the right time.”
The senior is Kye Dozier, who was the medalist on Tuesday with a score of 33.
“My putting was good and my approach shots were, I would say, good,” Dozier said of his performance. “My drives were decent. I just put it on the fairway.”
What stands out about this year’s Panthers is their love for the sport. It’s to a point where those on the team are practicing whenever they can, not just after school.
“I don’t have to ask him to practice. In fact, on days we’re not practicing or times that we’re not practicing, they’re out here playing multiple rounds a day,” Ragon said. “They really like to practice and they really like to play.”
