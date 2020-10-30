AMORY • Amory rode an early lead on Friday night to claim a 31-13 win over Belmont and finish a clean sweep in Division 1-3A play.
“We got a big lead early and were able to play a lot of guys starting in the second half,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “That was the plan, to get an early start. We made some big plays offensively early in the game.”
The connection of Hunter Jones and Jay Hampton reignited as the two hooked up for three touchdowns on the night.
The second one put Jones over 10,000 career yards of offense (passing and rushing) for his four-year career.
“It’s been going since my freshmen year, and it feels like a big accomplishment,” Jones said. “This was something I wanted to hit at the beginning of the season.”
Hampton hauled in the first touchdown on an 87-yard strike on the Panthers’ first play of the night on offense, then Charleston French added a 1-yard scoring run to make it 14-0.
Jones found Hampton for two more scores in the second quarter on plays of 25 and 15 yards, and Bryn Camp nailed a field goal as time expired in the first half to make it 31-6.
“I think we came out and played our game tonight,” Hampton said. “We practiced hard this week, and it paid off.”
Belmont scored in the second quarter on a 2-yard run by Myles Cox and in the fourth on a Garrett Rooker quarterback keeper.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Hampton hauled in his first touchdown catch on a big play on the Panthers’ first play on offense.
Point Man: Jones was 11 of 13 passing for 226 yards and three touchdowns in just a little over two quarters of play.
Talking Point: “That’s a big feat, and I’m just proud of him and his efforts.” – Amory coach Allen Glenn on his quarterback’s 10,000 career yards
Notes
• Hampton finished with 5 catches for 145 yards and three touchdowns.
• Amory has a bye in the first round of the playoffs before playing the winner of next week’s game between Choctaw County and Water Valley on Nov. 13.