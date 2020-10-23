BOONEVILLE • Amory had slow starts to both the first and second halves of their big Division 1-3A matchup with Booneville on Friday night.
They overcame it in the second and fourth quarters to down the Blue Devils 31-20 and essentially seal the division championship.
“We squandered as much as we possibly could early and got it going second quarter,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said. “Our defense gave up two explosive plays, but we are flying around and playing with great passion these last few weeks.”
The Panthers (7-1, 4-0) got in a 14-0 hole in the first quarter. Booneville capitalized on a bad snap on an Amory punt and scored first on a John Daniel Deaton 13-yard QB keeper and then Kaleb Guy found the end zone on a 16-yard run.
Amory responded quickly as Hunter Jones found Cameron Haynes for a 54-yard strike, then Charleston French started a big night off with a 12-yard touchdown run to tie the game.
Bryn Camp hit a 29-yard field goal to give the Panthers a 17-14 lead at the half.
The Blue Devils struck on their first play of the third quarter when Jacob Frasier put on the jets for an 82-yard run to take a 20-17 lead.
Both defenses held until French broke ahead of the Booneville defense with 9:59 to go on a 55-yard scoring sprint, then Jones connected with him on a 13-yard touchdown reception with 2:28 to go to ice the win.
Amory’s last drive was extended with key third down catches from Jay Hampton and Corbin Gillentine.
“The last time we won division was my eighth-grade year in 2016,” Jones said. “I couldn’t be more happy. Our defense came through just as well this week as they did last week.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: French’s go-ahead touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Point Man: French finished with 153 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries and added a touchdown reception.
Talking Point: “Our offensive line has played really well the last two weeks to help me be able to run the ball well.” – Amory running back Charleston French
Notes
• Jones finished 13 of 26 passing for 161 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
• Next week, Amory hosts Belmont, while Booneville travels to Nettleton.