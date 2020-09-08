AMORY • Amory's volleyball team is hitting its stride.
The Lady Panthers swept Belmont in straight sets, 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-21) on Tuesday night to move to 4-1 on the season.
“This is best game I've watched my girls play in four years. I was very impressed,” said Amory head coach Amanda Ragon. “We've never beaten Belmont. We've never swept Belmont. I don't know if we've ever got a set off of them but it's never been like this.
"For it to be neck and neck and us still be able to execute – I was so proud of our girls.”
Amory set the tone for the match at the end of the first set, down 23-18 before storming back with a 7-0 run that included a pair of aces from Kami Wilf and pair of kills from Ella Phillips to take the first game.
“I have to give that to my servers,” said Ragon. “They were on. Kami Wilf was back there toward the end in multiple games and she's also the setter, so being able to come off the serve and set gave us some big kills.”
Wilf finished the game with six aces and five kills.
Wilf and the Lady Panthers carried the momentum into the second set as both teams went back-and-forth, trading the lead eight times before senior Amaya Trimble finished off the game with a kill and a block for the 25-20 win.
As a team, Amory totaled 28 kills, led by Trimble's eight, followed by Katherine Cooke with seven. Phillips added five kills.
“This is the first year that we've been able to attack like that from every angle,” said Ragon. “That's something that I'm proud to say because two of those girls are seniors that just started playing last year and Ella is just an eighth grader.”
Belmont (4-2) committed 13 service errors, 10 attacking errors and 10 passing errors in the match. Freshman Kerstin Moody led with seven kills. Kate Green added six kills and two aces.