The scholarship offers have started to roll in for Amory’s Jay Hampton.
The rising senior wide receiver and defensive back picked up his first offer in March from Austin Peay. Less than three months later, he picked up his first Power 5 offer from the University of Indiana.
He has seven total offers, including Samford, Murray State, Co-Lin CC, McNeese State and Coastal Carolina. He’s also gaining interest from Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss and Auburn.
“I’ve just been grinding every day,” Hampton said. “I haven’t started to put any schools over the others. I’m just trying to stay focused no matter what and take what I’m getting now and turn it into more. It’s been a fun process so far.”
Hampton excelled as a wide receiver last year for the Panthers. In 10 games, he caught 38 passes for a team-high 930 yards and 11 touchdowns. MSU and Ole Miss are both interested in Hampton as a receiver, but Indiana’s offer came as a defensive back.
Hampton didn’t play much defensive back last season until midway through, but with a 6-foot-2 and 175-pound frame matched with his 4.4 speed, he has the build to be a lengthy cornerback.
For the upcoming season, Amory coach Allen Glenn said Hampton is going to play all night every night.
“Jay’s a kid that stretches the field for us on offense,” Glenn said. “A lot of these schools have started to like him as a corner. With how the game has evolved, a lot of these coaches like the tall, long corners that can run.”
Hampton said he is embracing the role of playing both sides of the ball all night, and he said playing as a defensive back comes easier now that he knows the ins and outs of being a successful receiver.
“When you play on defense, you already know all the secrets and what the receivers are going to do, so you have a head start,” Hampton said. “You just have to get all the fundamentals down. Once I get those down, I know I can be really good.”