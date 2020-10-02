KOSSUTH • Amory’s offense clawed its way to a Division 1-3A opening win on Friday night.
A week after being held to just 10 points in a loss to New Albany, the Panthers rode their air attack to a 37-29 road victory against Kossuth.
“We needed this big night bad,” Amory quarterback Hunter Jones said. “We had a good game plan coming in, and we have some athletes, so that was in our advantage all night.”
Amory (4-1, 1-0) came out firing on its first possession with Jones finding a wide-open Jay Hampton for a 73-yard strike, but a long Aggies drive and a miscue on the ensuing kickoff led to touchdown runs from Zamarius Alexander and Brock Seago to put Kossuth up 14-7.
The Panthers countered to go up 21-14 with Griffin hauling in a 91-yard catch and run and a 24-yard pass from Jones right before the half.
“Everybody knew what we had to do tonight,” Griffin said. “We worked hard in practice all week and put it in play tonight.”
Kossuth tied the game with Seago’s 39-yard score to Alexander early in the third, but Amory was able to answer with two leaping grabs from Hampton in the end zone, one midway through the third and another with 7:58 to go.
“I started off a little slow,” Hampton said. “My focus went up after that.”
Seago found Keb Brawner on a 29-yard touchdown with 4:59 left, but Amory was able to run the clock out to ice the win.
Extra Points
Turning Point: The Panthers went up by two scores with Hampton’s grab in the right corner of the end zone with 7:58 to go.
Point Man: Jones was 17 of 24 passing for 355 yards and all five touchdowns.
Talking Point: “It was a big play night for us offensively. They brought tons of pressure and were playing a lot of man coverage. They left the big play open and we were able to capitalize on that.” – Amory coach Allen Glenn
Notes
• Hampton hauled in 5 catches for 147 yards and 3 TDs while Griffin had 6 for 166 yards and two scores.
• Amory hosts Alcorn Central next week while Kossuth travels to Nettleton.
• Kossuth fell to 1-4, 0-1.