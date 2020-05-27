Andre Jones has been named boys basketball coach at Holly Springs.
Jones has led the girls program the past four seasons. When Kenzaki Jones – no relation – left the boys bench after one season, Andre Jones couldn’t pass up the chance to step in.
He’s a former Holly Springs player, and he’s been a boys assistant while coaching the girls.
“I’ve been around the program a long time,” Jones said. “I’ve seen a lot of good things, and I’ve also seen a lot of challenges we’ve faced over the years. The opportunity presented itself, so I feel like I’m ready for it.”
Jones, 26, inherits a program that reached the Class 3A state final in both 2018 and 2019 and made the semifinals last season. The Hawks are losing several key players to graduation, including 6-foot-8 Derek Fountain, who averaged 23 points and 13 rebounds per game.
But Jones likes the team he has returning. Dedrick Faulkner, Marquavous Jones and Dylan King will form the core of next year’s team.
“We’ve got some exciting pieces coming back,” Jones said. “We’ve just got to continue to develop, continue to work hard, continue to get better.”
It has not yet been decided whether Jones will also continue coaching the girls, who went 19-10 last season, but he expects someone else to assume those duties.
Holly Springs is the only place Jones has coached, and he believes having helped with the boys will give the program continuity during this changeover. He’ll be the team’s third head coach in as many seasons.
“When it comes to coaching any sport, I feel like relationships are very important,” he said. “With me already having a relationship with the players, I feel like we can just pick up the ball and keep rolling.”